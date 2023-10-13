NNPC, Oilserv to deliver $2.5bn AKK gas pipeline project next July

By Obas Esiedesa

NNPC Limited and its contractor for the $2.5 billion Ajeokuta-Kaduna-Kano, AKK, gas pipeline, Oilserve Limited, have vowed to deliver the 614 kilometers project by July next year.

The assurance was given yesterday during an inspection tour of the project by the Minister of State, Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, at the Pai River crossing session in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Addressing the minister on the occasion, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv Group of Companies, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa, explained that the Pai River crossing was peculiar, hence the deployment of horizontal directional drilling technology to ensure perfect execution of the project.

Responding to the question oo when the job would be completed, he said: “From our schedule, I know we are finishing next year. On the main pipeline itself that will deliver the gas, we are optimistic that by July, or August next year, we would be done.

”We have our schedule as far as where we are today and we are working hard to mitigate and make sure we deliver. A lot of what we have to deal with in the next six months will be the river crossing area.”

While commending the federal government and NNPC Limited for their support and commitment to ensure the speedy completion of the project, Okwuosa praised the minister for his commitment towards the completion of the project.

“Your commitment towards the development of gas as a source of energy in Nigeria is unequalled. Your comment has shown your focus which is driven by your patriotic position not as an Honourable Minister, but as a person and a committed Nigeria,” he said.

He pointed out that “whatever we are doing will not be possible without the support of NNPC and we are always in sync and they support and raise the funds to keep the project going.

”Our commitment is more than 100 per cent. Though we have challenges, our job is to deal with the challenges and make sure the project is completed as scheduled.”

Speaking during the inspection tour, the Group CEO of NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari, said it remained committed to the delivery of strategic national infrastructure projects through responsive project delivery, active collaboration with government security agencies and communities.