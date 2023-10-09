Nnamdi Kanu urges supporters to focus on unfinished tasks – Lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged his supporters to stay focused on their various unfinished tasks before them.

Kanu disclosed this to his legal representatives who visited him on Monday at the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS), Abuja.

Mr Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel to Kanu, who made this known in a tweet on X, also disclosed that the new lead counsel, Kanu Agabi was among the legal team that visited him.

Ejimakor said the team briefed the IPOB leader on the last outing at the Supreme Court where his case was fixed for December 15, 2023.

“UPDATE: I just exited from visitation with #MNK. I briefed him on our last outing at the Supreme Court, led by the new Lead Counsel (Kanu Agabi, SAN). He directed that the Legal Team & our people must stay focused on the many unfinished tasks at hand & that it’s not yet Uhuru,” Ejimakor wrote.

Vanguard reported last week that the apex court had fixed December 15, 2023 to deliver its judgement on the appeal that is seeking to compel the Federal Government to release Kanu, from detention.