Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho can’t be released same time – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

…says the apex group working to secure Nnamdi Kanu’s release

By Chinedu Adonu

The Apex Igbo Socio-cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has reiterated its commitment to secure the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

The National Publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonna made this known while reacting to the release of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho who was arrested and prosecuted in Cotonou.

Recall that Mazi Kanu was arrested in Kenya on the 19th of june and repatriated to Nigeria in July 2021.

Upon his extraordinary rendition to Nigeria, Kanu was locked up by the Department of State Services, DSS, while subjecting him to legal tussles.

To this end, Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, instituted a legal action against the Nigerian Government and the court granted all the seven prayers sought by Ejimakor.

Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic in July 2021.

Reacting to the release of Igboho and continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government of Nigeria, even when the court of jurisdiction had declare him discharged and acquitted, Chief Ogbonna said that President General, PG, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is engaging the federal government for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

He however, said that both Igboho and Kanu can not be released the same day, adding that Chief Iwuanyanwu had taken the release of Kanu as priority.

“What do you want Ohanaeze Ndigbo to say again concerning Nnamdi Kanu’s release. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has said everything the Igbo leaders are doing to get him released.

“Iwuanyanwu is consistently engaging the Federal Government to secure his release,’ he said.