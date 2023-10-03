NLC protest: Reps hail organised labour for suspending planned strike

The House of Representatives has hailed the organised labour led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for shelving their planned nationwide strike.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that the decision of the labour union to suspend the strike was in the best interest of the Nigerian people and the economy.

According to Kalu, if the organised Labour had embarked on the planned strike, the Nigerian economy would have been given a rude shock.

He said the dialogue between the government and labour was part of ways of finding a solution to the challenge facing the country.

Kalu also commended all those who played a role in the agreement reached by both the government and organised labour, pointing out that it showed that dialogue will always lead to positive results.

He said, “We have come to a place where reasoning and dialogue to resolve issues is the ultimate.”

He commended the federal government for budgeting N100 million to procure CNG-powered buses and for making provision for the procurement of CNG kits to kick-start the process of conversion in the country.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the President to engage the productive sector in the country and not help drive the economic recovery process.

According to him, the third quarter microeconomic report states that oil production moved from 1.2 million barrels per day to 1.45 million barrels per day.

He said that even though there has been an improvement, more still needs to be done while there is a need to work in synergy to optimise oil production.

Kalu said the conversation of the Parliament should be focused on how to move the country forward.

