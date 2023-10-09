Nine Americans killed in Hamas attack on Israel – State Dept spokesman

A spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Matthew Miller, has said at least nine Americans have been killed in the attack launched by Hamas terrorists on Israel, according to CNN.

Earlier, US Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer in a statement that four American citizens lost their lives in the assault on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, we know there are Americans who were killed. The Administration told us that they know of four thus far, but, sadly, we know the toll will rise,” Schumer, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Earlier Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was “working overtime” to verify reports of missing and dead Americans after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel.

“We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we’re working to verify those reports,” Blinken told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

However, CNN reported on Monday afternoon that the death toll has risen to nine, as Israel ordered a complete siege in Gaza.

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer told Bash Sunday that Americans are among the “scores” of hostages being held in Gaza.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem, meanwhile, updated its contingency planning “for any potential evacuation by land or air,” according to the memo. On Saturday, the embassy issued a “shelter in place” order for its personnel.