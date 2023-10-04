NiMet raises alarm over deteriorating visibility in northern states

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a warning to the public regarding potential decreased visibility in certain northern states.

In a statement signed by NiMet’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Muntari Ibrahim, Wednesday, in Abuja, stated that this was as a result of dust haze propagated into the country from the source region.

He said stations in the source region from Chad (Faya-Largeau, Bol-Berim, Mongo, Abeche and Ndjamena) have been reporting horizontal visibility between other sources from Niger that share borders with northern Nigeria.

“Diffa, Maine-Soroa, Goure, Bila, Maradi, zinder and Birni-n- Konni have been reporting dust haze in poor visibility between 1000m and 3000 m since the last 24 hours.

”Due to strong winds, the dust in suspension is expected to propagate to some states in the northern part of the country, which will further reduce horizontal visibility.

”There are prospects of dust haze (in moderate to poor horizontal visibility) over the northern parts of the country , especially over Katsina , Kano, Nguru, Jigawa Potiskum and Maiduguri in the next 24 hours”, the statement said.

NiMet advised members of the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere.

The agency also advised Individuals with respiratory ailments to protect themselves as the current weather condition is not good for their health.

“Airline operators are also advised to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“NiMet will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary,” it said.