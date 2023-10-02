Nigeria’s 1st Emeritus Professor Umaru Shehu dies at 97

Nigeria’s first Emeritus Professor, Umaru Shehu, has died at the age of 97.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Bulama Gubio, the Secretary of the Borno Elders Forum on Monday in Maiduguri.

Gubio said that Shehu, a distinguished Professor of Medicine, died in the early hours of Monday.

“We regret to announce the demise of our founding father of both Kanem Borno Historical and Cultural Foundation (KBHCF) as well as the BEF.

“Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu,CFR, Dr Shettima Ali Monguno and Maina Ibrahim Damcida were the founding fathers of BEF.

“All three have now left us. He was the last of the titans. May Allah have mercy upon them.

“May All have mercy upon our foremost professor of community medicine and global giant in the field of medicine, ” Gubio said.

Shehu was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from 1978 to 1980) and held visiting professorships in various universities, including the School of Medicine, University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, U.S from 1976 to 1977.

He was also a foundation fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria; foundation fellow of the West African College of Physicians; foundation fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science; and foundation fellow of the Faculty of Community Medicine (Nigeria).

Shehu was appointed Honorary Consultant Physician in 1991 and became Professor Emeritus in 2000.