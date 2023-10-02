Nigerian youths diaspora group elects Muhammad as President

In a historic election held in Zurich, Switzerland, the Nigerian Youths in Diaspora (NYD) had elected Bashiru Muhammad as its new President.

The election marked a significant milestone as Muhammad became the first president from Northern Nigeria in the organisation’s history.

This development was contained in a statement issued by Mr Iwegbuna Iheanacho, the Chairman of the election committee, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Monday.



Iheanacho said that Muhammad secured a resounding victory with 229 votes, accounting for 18.6 per cent of the total votes cast.



“The election, which saw active participation from the NYD community, saw six candidates contending for the prestigious position.



“This competition was fierce, with Chinonso Chidiebere obtaining 206 votes (16.7 per cent), Ayomide Adedayo and Adetola Ayotunde closely following Muhammad, each polling 198 votes (16.1 per cent).

“Adesola Adisa secured 182 votes (14.7 per cent), Chibuike Kelechi received 217 votes (17.6 per cent),” he said.



Iheanacho added that the election reflected the diverse representations and inclusivity that NYD strove to embody.



“As the newly elected president, he is expected to lead the organisation towards new heights, with a vision of empowering Nigerian youths in the diaspora.



“The NYD community has extended its congratulations to Muhammad, expressing their belief in his ability to shape the future of the organisation and strengthen its commitment to the Nigerian youth abroad,” he added.



Iheanacho further stated that with the historic election, the NYD was poised to enter a new era under the leadership of Muhammad.



“This achievement not only highlights the democratic spirit within the NYD but also showcases the growing influence and involvement of Nigerian youths from all regions in diaspora affairs,” he said.