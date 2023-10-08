Nigerian governors with doctorate degree titles 

By Biodun Busari

As politics becomes more competitive in Nigeria, politicians with higher academic qualifications are stepping into political offices, including governors with doctorate degrees.

While some politicians do not care about the doctoral or professorship titles in their names, Vanguard presents eight current governors who are Ph.D holders.

Alex Otti, Abia State

Alex Otti

Governor Alex Otti won the governorship election under the Labour Party and was sworn in on May 29, 2023, in Abia State.

He was born on 18 February, 1965, in Umuru, Umuehim village in Ehi Na Uguru Ancient Kingdom, Isiala Ngwa South Local government area of Abia State.

Otti graduated with a First Class honors degree in Economics in 1988 from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos in 1994.

The governor attended various international courses including the Executive Development Programmes of the Columbia Business and Stanford Business School and Wharton Business School (University of Pennsylvania).

In 2009, Otti was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by Babcock University, Ogun State and in 2012, an honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Degree from the University of Port Harcourt.

Furthermore, in 2013, he received another honorary doctorate degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Otti is an accomplished banker, economist, philanthropist and politician, who has served as the Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank PLC.

Charles Soludo, Anambra State

Gov. Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo is popular with his professorship title after obtaining three degrees in Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.

Soludo graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Economics in 1984 and got his Master’s degree three years later (1987) in the same course.

He bagged his doctorate degree in Economics in 1989 at UNN.

He won prizes for the best student at all three levels in the prestigious UNN.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who was born on 28 July 1960, is a banking and economics icon.

He contested and won under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and was inaugurated as the governor on 17 March, 2022.

In 1998, Soludo was appointed to the position of professor of economics at the UNN and became a visiting professor at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, USA, in the following year.

Hyacinth Alia, Benue State

Gov. Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia won the governorship election on March 18, 2023, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was sworn in on May 29, 2023.

Alia holds a diploma in Religious Studies in 1987 and a Bachelor of Arts in Sacred Theology in 1990 at St Augustine’s Major Seminary, Jos, Plateau State.

In 1999, he obtained a Master’s degree in Religious Education (Psychology and Counseling) at Fordham University, Bronx, New York City, in the United States.

The Benue governor, in 2004, got another Master’s degree in Biomedical Ethics from Duquesne University, Pennsylvania, US.

Alia also bagged his doctorate degree in Biomedical Ethics from the same university in 2005.

Born on 14 May 1966 in Mbangur, Mbadede in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State, Alia is a Catholic Priest.

Babagana Zulum, Borno State

Gov Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum is a trained agricultural and irrigation engineer who became governor of Borno State on May 29, 2019, and currently serving his second term.

He studied Agriculture Engineering at the University of Maiduguri and graduated in 1994.

Zulum went to Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, where he obtained a National Diploma in Irrigation Engineering.

He proceeded to the University of Ibadan from 1997 to 1998, where he obtained a Master’s degree in Agriculture Engineering.

In 2005, Zulum enrolled for a PhD in Soil and Water Engineering with the University of Maiduguri which he completed in 2009.

Before joining politics fully, Zulum was an assistant lecturer at the University of Maiduguri where he rose to the rank of Professor.

Born on August 26, 1969, he was also the Deputy Dean and Acting Dean, Faculty of Engineering in 2010 and 2011 respectively. In 2011, he was appointed the Rector of Polytechnic.

Dikko Radda, Katsina State

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

Governor Dikko Radda was born on 10th September, 1969 in Hayin Gada Town, Dutsin-Ma Local government area of Katsina state.

Radda is an economist who contested the governorship election and won under APC, and was sworn in on May 29, 2023.

Radda’s tertiary education started with attending Kafanchan College of Education, Kaduna state from 1986 to 1990, where he obtained his NCE certificate.

He, then, attended Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, where he completed his B.Tech in Agricultural Economics and Extension (Hons) in 1996.

Radda bagged his Master’s degree in Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology in 2004 at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state.

He returned to ABU Zaria in 2005 to obtain a master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

In 2015, Radda completed his doctorate degree in Agriculture and Rural Sociology in ABU.

Among many non-partisan positions he held before venturing into politics, Radda served as the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Nasir Idris, Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris is a renowned unionist and educationist serving currently as the governor of Kebbi from May 29, 2023, under APC.

Idris was born on the 6 August, 1965, in Birnin Kebbi local government area of Kebbi State.

He attended The Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi between 1994 and 2003, and Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, between 2006 and 2009 for his Master in Business Administration.

Idris also holds a Ph.D in Education and has written various academic papers on education.

He previously served as national president of the Nigerian Union of Teachers and deputy president of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Ahmad Aliyu, Sokoto State

Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto

Governor Ahmad Aliyu was inaugurated as the governor of Sokoto state on May 29, 2023, under APC.

He attended the College of Administration of the Polytechnic of Sokoto State where he obtained a Clerical Officers Certificate (Accounts and Audit) in 1991 and a Professional Diploma in Public Accounts and Audit (DPAA) in 1994.

Aliyu also obtained a Higher National Diploma in Local Government Studies from Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Marafa in Zamfara State, from in 1997.

Between 2000 and 2004, he obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

In May 2023, Aliyu completed his Doctorate Degree in Business Administration at the Nasarawa State University.

Born 1 January 1970, he has worked as a cashier, an auditor and an accountant in different capacities including deputy director of Finance and Supply, Sabon-Birni Local Government, 1996 to 1998; Director of Finance and Supply, Kebbe Local Chief Accountant Local Government Service Commission, 2004 to 2007.

He was a two-term Commissioner and the first Executive Secretary of Police Trust Fund (PTF).

Dauda Lawal, Zamfara State

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

Governor Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara state, was inaugurated under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on May 29, 2023.

Lawal graduated from Ahmadu Bello University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and obtained a Master’s degree in political science/international relations from the same university in 1992.

He also further took courses at prestigious universities, including the London School of Economics, Harvard Business School, Oxford University Business School, Massachusetts, USA; Wharton Business School, Pennsylvania; Oxford University Business School; International Faculty of Finance, London; Fitch Training, London & New York, and Lagos Business School among others.

Lawal also has an honorary Doctorate degree in Business Administration (DBA) from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

He received the prestigious African Achievers Award in 2021 at the Kensington Palace London.

Lawal is an established leader in the Nigerian banking industry having served as the Executive Director, Public Sector North, of First Bank of Nigeria Plc.