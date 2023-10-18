Nigerian Correctional Service dismisses two, sanctions 35 others over misconducts

Omeiza Ajayi

The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has dismissed two personnel and sanctioned 35 others for gross misconduct.

Spokesman of the Service, Abubakar Umar, an Assistant Controller of Corps, disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the action is part of efforts to ensure discipline of personnel and entrench international correctional best practices.

“The officers were sanctioned for misconducts ranging from trafficking in contrabands, unauthorized absence from duty, stealing, negligence of duty, criminal conspiracy, as well as aiding and abetting.

“The offences constitute threats to security of correctional facilities, and can jeopardize public safety and national security”, he stated.

Umar added that the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa declared that the Service will continue to reward diligence and exceptional performances, while it will not hesitate to punish erring personnel according to the provisions of extant laws.

“The Controller General maintains that the Service will leave no stone unturned to ensure that ‘bad eggs’ are flushed out of the system. He assures that the Service will continue to perform its statutory mandates with integrity and ethical standards in line with international best practices”, Umar stated.