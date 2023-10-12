Nigerian Army, pillar of our national life — Adeleke

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the Military, especially the Army as the pillar of Nigeria’s survival as a nation.

He also commended the Army for shunning anti-democratic tendencies, saying democracy is a necessity for societal development.

A statement made available to journalists by Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed disclosed that the Governor spoke while hosting the Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja at his country home in Ede on Thursday.

He added that the Military rather than embarking coup d’etat, should engaged in democratic correction mechanism, describing the Nigerian military as a thorough bred professional service which uphold respect for the national constitution while serving as a protector of the democratic process as well as national stability.

He said, “The military, especially the Nigerian army, is a critical pillar of our national life. We owe the military accolades and commendation for securing and protecting the nation.

“Our existence as a nation that is united despite challenges is linked to the patriotism and sacrifice of the military. When the civil population is sharply divided , the military remains united.On many occasions, the military saved our nation from disintegration.

“Your reaching out to the civil population as a policy is a giant step to further unite the nation. I commend this civil- military rapport, the Osun state government enjoys a close relationship with the military establishments in the state”.

Governor Adeleke further expressed his appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for the speedy intervention during the recent Ifon -Ilobu crisis, noting “Your patriotic action is laudable. We deeply appreciate you”.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff said he was in the state in continuation of his nationwide visit to army formations in the country, noting that he was at the Governor’s residence to pay homage.

He assured the Governor of deep support for democracy and good governance, assuring that the engineering construction arm of the army is prepared to undertake projects from any willing states.