Nigerian Army alerts Abuja residents over conduct of battle simulation

The Nigerian Army has informed residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that its troops will conduct a battle simulation exercise on Tuesday and Wednesday at the 7 Guards Battalion Obstacle Course in Lungi Barracks, Maitama.

The Army Headquarters made this known via a press release titled ‘Army Headquarters Garrison to conduct battle simulation exercise in Abuja’ posted on their X account on Monday.

According to the release signed by Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Lt Col Njideka Clara Agwu, the areas involved would receive large battle sounds during the exercise.

“As part of activities scheduled for the Inter Formation Combat Platoon Obstacle Crossing Competition 2023. From Tuesday 24 October to Wednesday 25 October 2023. Army Headquarters Garrison will conduct a battle simulation exercise at 7 Guards Battalion Obstacle Course Lungi Barracks, Maitama, Abuja,” the statement read.

“The Exercise will involve real-time battlefield simulations and activities. Accordingly, there would be large battle sounds that would be heard during the exercise which are in line with the training exercise.

“Consequently, members of the general public who reside around Maitama, Asokoro, AYA, and the environs are not to panic but go about their normal respective businesses as the battle sounds would not raise any security concern. Furthermore, all necessary safety measures have been put in place.”

“You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public. Thank you for your usual cooperation,” it added.