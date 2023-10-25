Nigerian-American artist, Nikita, releases energetic single ‘All Night’

Houston-based Nigerian artist Nikita Amadi is set to captivate music lovers with her latest catchy and energetic release, titled “All Night.”

Produced by the talented Chris D’meek, this Afrobeat/AfroRnb track promises to have listeners grooving and moving all night long.

Nikita Amadi, known for her enchanting vocals and vibrant stage presence, creates an electrifying atmosphere with her new offering.

“All Night” exudes flirty night vibes and celebrates the joy and energy of a night out on the town.

Whether you’re getting ready for a night out with friends or simply feeling confident and free, this captivating party anthem is guaranteed to get your body moving.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the song, Nikita shares, “I just love a good party song you can play while getting ready or when you just know you look good. It’s all about those playful, flirty night vibes!”

She emphasizes that “All Night” is all about having a great time, letting loose, and enjoying the lively rhythm that makes it impossible to sit still.

With an undeniable talent and a unique blend of Afrobeat and AfroRnb, Nikita Amadi has rapidly made her mark on the music scene. Her distinctive style and infectious sound have garnered her a dedicated following and critical acclaim from music experts and fans alike.

As an independent artist, Nikita continues to pave her path, effortlessly merging different styles and genres to create music that resonates with a diverse audience.

“All Night” showcases her creativity and versatility while solidifying her position as a rising star in the industry. The song is available now across all streaming platforms.