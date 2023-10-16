Nigeria vs Mozambique: Super Eagles set to win first friendly in five years

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on fellow African side Mozambique today at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira.

The José Peseiro-led squad will be hoping to grind out a win against the Mambas of Mozambique to end a 15-match winless friendly in five years.

Nigeria were on the verge of breaking that jinx on Friday when they faced Saudi Arabia, as they scored twice to come from behind courtesy of goals from Kelechi Ihenacho and an own goal, but were held to a late draw via a free-kick.

Now, against Mozambique, the Super Eagles might end up winning as they have a solid track record. In four meetings, they have won three and drawn one against the Mambas, remaining undefeated.

The Palancas Negras of Angola held Mozambique to a 1-1 draw on Friday and will also be hoping to return to winning ways.

The three-time African Cup of Nations winner will be without the services of Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Ihenacho. While Osimhen left the pitch in the second half of the Saudi-Arabia clash due to an injury, Ihenacho came from the bench and scored a goal. However, Ihenacho has been released by the team to attend to a personal issue.