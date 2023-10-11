Nigeria to partner Turkey to combat transnational crimes 

The Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, says Nigeria will partner Turky in the areas of capacity building and intelligence sharing to combat transnational crimes.

Gaidam said this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Hidayet Bayraktar, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister said the Nigeria would also work with Turkey in the area of procurement and use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for precise mapping surveillance and intelligence-led policing.

“As we face ever-evolving terrorism, cybercrime and organised crimes, it is crucial that we strengthen our partnership to ensure the safety and security of our nations, the minister added.

He said Nigeria and Turkey have a shared history of diplomatic relations based on mutual respect, trust and common vision.

The minister also said Turkey had consistently demonstrated its commitment to international diplomacy and had fostered strong bilateral relationship with Nigeria.

“Your visit is a testament to the importance placed on our bilateral ties and the desire to strengthen our partnership further.

“Nigeria is a nation blessed with diversity, resilience and vibrant culture.

“Your country’s commitment to global peace, stability, and economic development has earned admiration worldwide,” he said.

Gaidam further said the visit was an opportunity to exchange knowledge, expertise and best practices in the field of security.

“The challenges we face today are complex and ever-evolving and it is through collaborative efforts and shared experiences that we can effectively address them,” he added.

In his remark, the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria commended Nigeria for its support and donation during the recent earthquake in Turkey.

Bayraktar said the two countries had over the years enjoyed an overwhelming economic, political and military relationship.

“Since Nigeria got independence in 1960, our relationship has continued to grow without issues.

“We intend to sign two agreements on security cooperation and Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation and law enforcement training once we secure approval from Turkey,” he said.