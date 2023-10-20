Nigeria to face Equatorial Guinea in opening game, as CAF releases AFCON match schedule

The Confederation of African Football, (CAF), Friday, released the official match schedule for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw for the biennial competition took place in Abidjan last week.

The 34th edition of Africa’s biggest sports event will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, and Korhogo.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Equatorial Guinea in their first game on Monday, January 14, at the Stade Olympique Alassane Quattara, Abidjan.

In the second group game, Nigeria will face host Cote d’Ivoire on January 18, also at the Stade Olympique Alassane Quattara, Abidjan.

For the final group game against Guinea-Bissau on January 22, the Super Eagles will play at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan.

The opening game will feature hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau on Sunday, January 13, 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Abidjan.