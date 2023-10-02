Nigeria to achieve 50,000 AI jobs by 2030 – Communications Minister, Tijani

Bosun Tijani

The Minister The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has said the federal government is targeting to create about 50,000 jobs through Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2030.

Tijani made this known on Monday, when he released his Ministry’s draft Strategic Blueprint for the next four years.

In the 31-page document, titled: ‘Accelerating Our Collective Prosperity Through Technical Efficiency,’ Tijani said AI will bring in a new era of technological and economic transformation over the next two decades.

He said as an emerging economy, it is pertinent that the country formulates a far-reaching national strategy to harness the potential of AI in an inclusive and responsible manner.

To that effect, the minister said Nigeria is taking a unique approach to provide the expertise and perspectives needed to craft a forward-looking strategy.

He said, “The implementation of the strategy amongst other things is expected to elevate Nigeria as a top 10 location for AI model training and talents globally. In addition, we will position Nigeria as a global leader in accelerating inclusivity in AI dataset.”

Tijani said the plan is also to achieve a top 50 global ranking (currently 96) in AI readiness and adoption across metrics (Computing Power, Skills, Data Availability, Ethics, and Governance) by 2030.

The minister noted that the strategic Blueprint of the Ministry encompasses five key pillars, which include Knowledge, Policy, Infrastructure, Innovation, entrepreneurship and capital (IEC), and Trade.

According to him, each pillar is integral to the Ministry’s mission and interconnected with others, forming the foundation of the strategy.

“Knowledge is the cornerstone upon which innovation thrives, and is built upon the bedrock of sound policies. Infrastructure provides the essential backbone for a thriving digital economy, while innovation and entrepreneurship drive economic diversification. Trade, the fifth pillar, represents our commitment to global collaboration and partnerships, recognising that innovation knows no borders.

“As we embark on this transformative journey, we do so with an unwavering sense of purpose. We understand that the road ahead may be challenging, but it is through these challenges that we find the impetus to evolve and adapt. Together, we will harness the power of technology to elevate Nigeria’s standing on the global stage, create sustainable employment opportunities, and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians,” the minister said.