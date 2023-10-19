Nigeria politicians lack knowledge of service, Afe Babalola

Chief Afe Babalola(SAN)

…says service to people not a place to earn salaries, pensions, severance package

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A Legal Luminary, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) on has come hard on Nigeria political class, saying the challenges confronting the nation today could be traced to their lack of knowledge of knowing that their offices are for service and not personal enrichment.

Babalola said most of those occupying political offices in the country today are transactional politicians who are only interested in enriching themselves at the expense of the citizens.

Chief Babalola who is the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), said until politicians and those in public offices see their positions as call to serve, the may never overcome its myriad of challenges

The elder statesman spoke at the University during an international conference on Leadership and Governance for Sustainable Change and Wealth jointly organized by ABUAD and Trinity Western University (TWU), Canada.

At the event being part of the activities lined up for the 11th convocation ceremony of ABUAD a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two world class universities.

Babalola said the partnership with Trinity University will widen the hope of changing the mind of the students in Canada and the world.

The legal icon said, “The answer is not a matter of debate. What is lacking is education which allows our leaders to see politics as the only lucrative business in town, when in fact, from the Greek days, politics has always be known to be for service to the people and not business.

“Service to the people is not a place to earn salaries, pensions and severance package. This is not theory, the early politicians in the 60s, served without salary, they maintain their jobs and earned only sitting allowances whenever they met at the centre.

“For me, I served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of UNILAG pro bono. I converted all my allowances to a Central Fund to award scholarships to needy students. This is how it should be.

“After leaving UNILAG, I started my own university, a private, non- for-profit university to teach others how a university should be run, and to raise a new generation of leaders, who will be self- employed, contented, altruistic and be ready to give back to society because of the quality and functional education inculcated in them”.

The legal luminary who said all hopes have not lost said a revolution has started and a new Nigeria has begun in ABUAD, which is producing contented leaders who want to serve and who do not see serving as business.

“Afe Babalola University was established to reform education. The only change that can change the world is the change that changes the mind. It is difficult to change their minds but we can change the minds of the young students.

“Now we are producing special leaders who can change Nigeria. They are contended, reliable, kind and they believe in giving and making things better”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji who commended the university for organising the conference said the state put in place the knowledge zone to enhance wealth creation.

“The state has just secured a loan of $80 million African Development Bank through federal government for the knowledge zone which is capable of generating 12000 jobs”.

The Vice President, Innovation & Global Partnership Trinity Western University, Canada, Dr Phil Laird, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George and others spoke on the need for students to have knowledge on wealth creation.