Nigeria must redefine fiscal responsibility, oversight function to enable PAC perform – ADSC boss

CEO of Africa Development Study Centre, ADSC, Ambassador Victor Walsh Oluwafemi has said there’s urgent need to redefine fiscal responsibilities and oversight function to enable the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee, PAC perform optimally.

Amb Oluwafemi made this disclosure in his welcome address at the ‘Unveiling of Public Accounts Committee, PAC of members of the 10th Assembly and Leadership Training, One-Day National Colloquium’ in Abuja on Monday.

He said: “Today’s engagement reflects the importance of PAC-affirmed commitment to help build a better Nigeria, as well as the national yearning to inspire thoughts and actions to redefine fiscal responsibility and oversight function.

“We believe that with the proper human capacity development, coaching, guidance, and resources, PAC will fulfil its crucial mandate in safeguarding public finances and ensuring the appropriate utilisation of public resources in line with national development and progress.

“In this one-day leadership capacity development, we will explore and cross-examine various aspects of strategic leadership, management of public finance and oversight responsibilities, strategic decision-making, and leadership in crisis management.

“Our goal is to equip members with the knowledge, skills, attributes and tools necessary to excel in their roles as PAC members and to be effective public stewards in managing public resources.

Read full address below, “Distinguished Ladies and gentlemen, I am honoured to be part of the inauguration of the Public Accounts Committee of the 10th House of Representatives, and I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Public Accounts Committee for the opportunity given to the Africa Development Study Center (ADSC) to be of service. It is a testament to your commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance.

“Interestingly, I would like to take a moment to reflect on ADSC’s past engagements and the enduring partnership that existed over the years with the National Assembly, especially with the 5th – 9th House of Representatives, respectively and to thank the 10th House of Representatives for the opportunity to continue our consultancy services, particularly in the delivery of learning & development programs, evidence-based research solutions, legislative drafting, and reputation management amongst others.

“Today’s engagement is unique in many ways; it is an opportunity for us to come together and work towards a common goal – strengthening the oversight role of the Public Accounts Committee in the 10th House of Representatives through capacity development. As we get on this mutual partnership, we must reiterate the pivotal role that Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members play in safeguarding the existential principles of fiscal responsibility and good governance for the common good of all.

Today’s engagement reflects the importance of PAC-affirmed commitment to help build a better Nigeria, as well as the national yearning to inspire thoughts and actions to redefine fiscal responsibility and oversight function. We believe that with the proper human capacity development, coaching, guidance, and resources, PAC will fulfil its crucial mandate in safeguarding public finances and ensuring the appropriate utilisation of public resources in line with national development and progress.

In this one-day leadership capacity development, we will explore and cross-examine various aspects of strategic leadership, management of public finance and oversight responsibilities, strategic decision-making, and leadership in crisis management. Our goal is to equip members with the knowledge, skills, attributes and tools necessary to excel in their roles as PAC members and to be effective public stewards in managing public resources.

Therefore, I encourage you to actively participate, engage with our experienced trainers and facilitators, and share your insights and experiences. The success of this program hinges on the collective efforts of all participants, and I do not doubt that together, we can achieve remarkable progress.

As I conclude, I would like to thank our trainers and partners who have dedicated their time and expertise to make this program possible. Your commitment to this engagement is highly commendable, and we appreciate your uncommon contributions.

Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to every one of you. Together, we can assist the Public Accounts Committee of the 10th House of Representatives to fulfil its crucial role in ensuring the fiscal well-being of our great nation, Nigeria.

I wish everyone a wonderful day!

Thank you, and God bless