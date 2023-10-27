‘Nigeria loses N150bn to fake car batteries annually’

Stock image for illustration.

By Theodore Opara

Nigeria loses above N150 billion to fake, low-grade car batteries imported annually into Nigeria from various parts of the world.

The Board of Trustees of the Automobiles and Road Safety Initiatives, a non-governmental organisation, and organisers of the Nigeria Annual Automotive Industry Awards made the above point while decrying the influx of low-grade automobile batteries into the country.

The body said it was the reason for the non-recognition of any battery brand in their 2023 annual awards.

A statement by the president of the organisation, Mr. Samuel Oloyede Oriowo said: “The Board of Trustees of the Automobiles and Road Safety Initiative has disclosed that no single car battery brand, maker and or dealership category will be recognised during the second edition of the forthcoming award ceremony slate for Monday, September 27, 2023.”

While noting that “there is an undue influx of various low-grade classifications of automobile batteries in the country.”

He added that it has been established that Nigeria loses above N150 billion to fake, low-grade automobile batteries imported annually into Nigeria from various parts of the world.

According to the statement, the Board of Trustees of the Automobiles and Road Safety Initiative is urging the Federal Government to take positive actions and prioritise the production of automobile parts locally to save the country needed forex and stop boosting foreign economies at the expense of the home country.

It also urged the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, charged with the duties of prior certification of goods being imported into the country; especially automobile spare parts, lubricants and allied products to double up in their efforts at preventing low-grade automobile batteries into the country as the low-quality batteries could be harmful to the motorists and their passengers’ health; apart from being economic drain pipes; as the batteries life spans are below 12 months instead of about 48 months and more; world-widely recommended.

Oriowo disclosed that the forthcoming second Nigeria Annual Automotive Industry Award is to continue to encourage excellence and to celebrate the best and the brightest of the stakeholders, their products and services in the country.

He disclosed that whichever stakeholders and their brands/services in the Nigeria Automobile Sector are not penciled down for proper recognition during the award ceremony should be critically examined by Nigerian automotive enthusiasts; no matter the caliber of the proprietors; as the NGOs Technical/Selection Committee has been keen and thorough in its duties of technically examining worthy stakeholders, their products and services for the 2023 Awards.