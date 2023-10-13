Nigeria is 2nd most prayerful country on earth

File image.

Nigeria has been ranked the second most prayerful country on earth. Afghanistan was ranked first with 96 percent prayer rate.

According to the Pew Research Centre, Nigeria took the second position with 95 percent prayer rate.

The Pew Research Centre is a non-partisan American think-tank based in Washington, D.C.

Recall that in 2019, Pew Research Centre’s surveys conducted between 2008 and 2017 revealed Nigeria as the most prayerful country .

Meanwhile, the likes of China (1%), UK (6%), Switzerland (8%), Austria (8%), Czechoslovakia (9%), Germany (9%), Estonia (9%) France (10%) and Denmark (10%) are the least prayerful.

Below is the full list for the recent survey of most prayerful countries:

1. Afghanistan: 96%

2. Nigeria: 95%

3. Algeria: 88%

4. Senegal: 88%

5. Djibouti: 87%

6. Iran: 87%

7. Iraq: 87%

8. Niger: 87%

9. Indonesia: 84%