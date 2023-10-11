Nigeria commits to processing, packaging of locally manufactured products for export

By Victoria Ojeme

The Nigerian government has pledged to improve the quality of locally manufactured products in order to boost exports.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, delivered this message in Abuja, at the 2nd National Conference on Non-Oil Exports, organized by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), underscoring the significance of prioritizing the production, processing, and packaging of non-oil export products to foster economic growth and sustainable development.

She said that the government is working to address issues like job and wealth creation, inclusiveness, and the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as critical contributors to the national economy.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite stressed the necessity of introducing practical economic programs and implementing trade policies to address issues such as job and wealth creation, inclusiveness, and, most importantly, policies that foster the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as vital contributors to the national economy.

The Minister highlighted the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment and its affiliated parastatals in promoting trade and facilitating industrialization over the years.

“As the supervising Minister of the NEPC, I am particularly delighted to align with the theme of the Conference. The theme aptly reinforces the fact that for our country to achieve a robust economy, there is a need to initiate practicable economic programs and implement trade policies that will help address issues like job and wealth creation, inclusiveness, and most importantly, policies that would stimulate the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as critical contributors to the national economy,” she said.

The Minister pointed out that the Technical Committee on Export Rejects, in conjunction with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other relevant government agencies, made valuable recommendations to reduce the rejection of Nigerian products in international markets, resulting in a significant reduction in such rejections. This achievement not only preserves Nigeria’s reputation as a reliable trading partner but also instills greater confidence in international buyers regarding Nigerian products.

She said “As a government, we are working to provide the right hard and soft infrastructure for exports: soft infrastructure such as regulations and protection from unfair competition. We have dismantled slowers of growth like the multiple exchange rate system and fuel subsidies while ramping up our Ease of Doing Business program. Earlier this year we achieved a milestone with the passage of the Business Facilitation Act.

She explained that hard infrastructure would include electricity and routes to markets and ports. “For example, you may know Lagos has a brand-new Deep-Sea Port, one of the most modern in the world. The older Lagos Port has also recently been connected to a new Standard Gauge Rail line, for faster and more efficient evacuation of inbound and outbound cargo.”

Dr. Uzoka-Anite also highlighted the importance of the Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) Project, a collaborative effort between the NEPC and other government agencies. This project provides a consolidated facility for product storage, packaging, labeling, pre-shipment inspection, and fumigation, simplifying logistical challenges associated with port congestion.

The Minister emphasized that the DEW Project, with its efficient processes and logistics solutions, showcases the government’s innovative approach to improving the country’s export sector and enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian products in global markets.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite stressed that exporting goods and services is crucial for addressing Nigeria’s current foreign exchange challenges, invigorating the economy, promoting entrepreneurship, and creating job opportunities. This commitment underscores the government’s resolve to reduce the foreign exchange crisis by expanding its export capacity.

She pledged continued support for the NEPC and its trade-friendly programmes, especially its role in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP).