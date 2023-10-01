Nigeria at 63: Dafinone preaches unity, solicits supports for Tinubu’s govt

Dafinone

The lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone, has called on Nigerians to persevere in the journey of building a stronger and united country as Nigeria marks its 63rd Independence Anniversary on October 1.

Dafinone said the quest of building nationhood such as in Nigeria is one that requires unity, deliberate determination and collaboration of all to achieve.

The Delta Central senator, who also solicited for support of all Nigerians for the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, noted that Nigeria has so much to gain if the country confronts her challenges in unison.

Senator Dafinone stated this in a statement on Sunday while congratulating President Tinubu, Nigerians, and the people of Delta Central as Nigeria marks its 63rd Independence Anniversary.

He added that great nations of the world are nations who put aside their differences and collectively confront their common challenges.

The Delta Central lawmaker disclosed that in the past 63 years of the country’s independence, Nigeria has overcome existential challenges and come out stronger, adding if we continue on the path of progress and building on the gains of the past 63 years, Nigeria will be the envy of others in the comity of great nations.

He noted that Nigeria as a young democracy needs to build stronger democratic institutions that will strengthen our leadership recruitment process and build citizens’ confidence, stressing that no nation becomes great without transformational leadership which is selected through transparent and credible elections.

Dafinone’s statement Reads:

“I wish to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the federation, the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, and Nigerians at large as we mark our country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary as a nation.

“Our journey to nationhood and to emerging as a strong economy has not been smooth as expected of all great nations, because no nation becomes great without first overcoming its teething problem and collectively confronting its challenges.

“Nigeria is blessed with huge human and natural resources and has no business being poor, but because we had not gotten our leadership selection process right as a young democracy, we have lost the opportunity to harness the country’s resources for development and growth.

“So, as we mark this year’s independence anniversary, we should decide as a people to work at building stronger democratic institutions that will make our leadership recruitment process more open and transparent to build citizens’ confidence in our government.

“If we persevere collectively, work on our perceived weaknesses, and continue on the path of growth and development, I see a great, stronger Nigeria nation that would become an envy of other nations.