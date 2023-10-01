Nigeria @63: We should seek God’s forgiveness for wasted opportunities – CCN President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As Nigeria marks her 63rd Independence Anniversary, the National President of Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, Most Rev David Onuoha, has advised the citizens to seek the face of God for forgiveness of sins committed, opportunities wasted, innocent lives wasted and wealth squandered.

The CCN President, who is also the Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese, Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Province, also said that Nigerians should rejoice that in spite of all difficulties and trials associated with nation building, Nigeria has remained afloat.

The cleric in a statement he personally signed said, “While we congratulate all at this

great attainment, we believe that we should take some time out to seek the face of God for forgiveness of sins committed, opportunities wasted, hopes betrayed, vision detailed, Justice denied, innocent lives wasted, wealth squandered and the unbridled selfishness that define most of our intentions and actions today.

“We must always remember that righteousness exalts a nation while sin is a reproach to any people.

“Being deliberate and intentional in steering our nation off the highway of corruption, impunity, greed and selfishness, in which it is presently moving at a breath-taking speed is the only way to see the national rebirth we so much desire.

“Both the leaders and the led must realize the basic truth that we have no other nation to call our own.

“The virtues of truth, honesty, love, peace, Justice, equity and fairness remain the soul of any nation and when these are thrown away for whatever consideration, the nation dies.”

He advised that the people should resolve to make the project called Nigeria work and be resolute in pursuing all that is true, honest, just, pure, lovely and of good report.

He said, “Seeking the wellbeing and good of all men is the best way to self preservation.

“May the King of Kings and Creator of heaven and earth bless, keep and preserve our dear nation and its citizens. God bless Nigeria.”