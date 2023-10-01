Nigeria @63: Pay us our 4 months withheld salary, SSANU tells FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As Nigeria marks her 63rd Independence Anniversary, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has called on the Federal Government to release the four months withheld salaries of members of the Union.



Recall that the four University based unions embarked on strike in 2022 that lasted for about eight months and the federal government decided to withhold the salaries of the Union members

In a message to mark the Independence Anniversary, SSANU told the government to release the withheld salaries as well as the N50 billion Earned Allowances captured in the 2023 budget.



The statement signed by the SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim read: “My Dear Compatriots and Comrades, today marks another ritual of celebrating our 63rd Independence anniversary. 63 years in the life of a country may be seen as a fairly short period especially when compared to countries who have had their independence centuries back but definitely 63 years of survival is enough a period to birth, tutor and mature as a country. But could this be said of our country NIGERIA? (Your answers are as good as mine).

“While this day should not be spent on lamentation(s), our ruling elites have continuously failed to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the masses which is the provision of effective and efficient leadership that is defined by good governance, quality education, security of lives and property, accountability and infrastructural development.

“My dear comrades, even though SSANU as a union is deeply saddened and is mourning the untimely death of our Deputy General Secretary which sad event occurred on Tuesday, 26th September, 2023 and other members who recently passed away, I wish to urge our comrades to use this period of the independence celebration for sober reflection and the offering of fervent prayers to the Almighty God for his continuous guidance and protection over our dear country and its citizens.

“SSANU as a union wishes to also request that the Federal Government through the Minister of Education consider the immediate payment of the four(4) months withheld salaries of our members, release of the #50 billion naira Earned Allowances captured in the 2023 budget, completion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/SSANU Agreement and the reinstatement/reconstitution of Governing Councils of our universities.

“Finally, May I on behalf of my family, NAC, NEC and the entire membership of our great union SSANU wish all Nigerians a happy 63rd Independence anniversary.”