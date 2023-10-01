Nigeria @63: Oluwo expresses optimism, urges support for political leaders

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba (Dr) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu I, has expressed hope that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges and be great again.

The monarch urged those portraying Nigeria in a bad image to desist, adding that all citizens should support the leaders to success.

Oba Akanbi made this known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem on the commemoration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary on Sunday.

He said, “Sometimes we remember our teenage years in reminiscence and smile. Our expression could be that of funny things we have improved on or certain mistakes we made. In such a situation, we derive strength in the areas of improvement while we work harder to have a better tomorrow.”

“Though, we got our independence so soon. Our emancipation cannot be reversed. Nigeria, as a country of heterogeneous combinations should convert the diversity to strengthen by speaking in unison to address our weakness and improve our strength.

“I strongly beseech all of us to support the leaders. No patriot will deny his or her origin. Those presenting Nigeria in a bad image should have a change of approach. Will you all tell me you grow old the same day you were born?

“I’ve royal conviction that Nigeria will be great. Let’s express optimism in Nigeria even if we are not happy with her leaders. At 63, we can still kick and birth a new hope for an aspiring generation.”