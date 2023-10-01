Nigeria @63: I’m a diehard optimist in Nigeria’s great potentials – Soludo

Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has described himself as a diehard optimist and believer in the potential greatness of Nigeria, saying that he sees a more glorious future for the country.

In his address to mark the occasion, Soludo, however, believed that such greatness could only be achieved if everyone intentionally decides to make it happen.

He commended the nation’s forefathers for their patriotism and hard work, as well as members of the armed forces, children and youths, the vulnerable population, captains of industry, traditional rulers and community leaders for keeping the country together.

He said: “No country or nation is a perfect one. Every nation continues to struggle in its match to a more perfect union. A glowing tribute goes to our founding fathers who, despite their imperfections, were mostly nationalists who negotiated a competitive federalism as the structure to leapfrog the ladder of development.

“With a civil war, cycles of military coups, and fits and starts with democracy, we have muddled through the past 63 years with squandered opportunities and yet with the promise of potential greatness.

“We pray for the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his team, members of the National and State Houses of Assembly, the judiciary, and members of the international community. Together, we can make Nigeria great.

“Yes, Nigeria is currently battling to reset the buttons of development. Over the past few years, macroeconomic management was on its head with the enduring legacies of a technically insolvent Federal Government and pressures on exchange rate and inflation.

“The chicken has come home to roost, and the current administration has the unenviable task of cleaning the augean stable by taking us through the long delayed but inevitable disruptive re-set. “The path to stability, growth and sustainability will be challenging and there are no quick fixes. All of us must fasten our seat belts, and collectively think and work Nigeria out of the current challenges. We have no other country but Nigeria, and we must make it to work for everyone.

“Today is a day of deep reflection on our journey so far and refine our gaze unto the future. But that future may indeed benefit immensely from the lessons from our heroes past— their patriotism, nationalism, selfless service, vision and actions to build a great nation.

“I want to specially pay tributes to all our heroes past. May their labour never be in vain! We will never forget, and will never celebrate them enough.

“This year 2023 is remarkable because the country has peacefully transferred power from one president to another and our democracy is certainly evolving strongly. Challenges abound but I see hope”.

The governor said that his administration is deliberately executing the five pillars of his Soludo Solution manifesto, including security, law and order; infrastructure and economic transformation; human capital and social agenda; governance and value system, as well as an agenda for clean, green, planned and sustainable communities, markets and cities.

“We are firing from all cylinders in our haste to lay the foundations for a livable and prosperous homeland. In March 2024, we shall present our two-year comprehensive report card to Ndi Anambra,” he said.

Soludo said that after wide wide consultations, there was a broad consensus to name the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport after the Nigerian novelist, the late Professor Chinua Achebe, adding that the state government would work with the Federal Government to give full effect to its international status.