Nigeria @63: Foundation urges Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria products

The Potters Wheel Foundation (TPWF), has urged Nigerians to always patronise made-in-Nigerian goods and buy Nigerian products to promote and encourage Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Mr. Godsown Onuzulike, the President of TPWF, made the call in a message to celebrate Nigeria at 63 on Sunday in Enugu.

Onuzulike noted that at 63, Nigeria is still a consumer nation, whereas countries like India that had its independence at the same period as Nigeria were not only producing for themselves but for Nigerians who choose to be consumers.

According to him, “We cannot be truly independent when we depend on even countries that got independence after us to have the basic life-required materials.

“As we mark the 63rd celebration of our dear Country, Nigeria, we wish to felicitate all Nigerians, especially those who have decided to make things happen positively in this country.

“We celebrate our great fathers of the blessed memory who fought for our independence.

“Though we have been handed independence, we are obliged with certain responsibilities to be able to have the full package or benefit of it,” Onuzulike said.

While calling for a kind of education that would help youths go into production, the president said, “We want to use the opportunity of the 63rd Independence commemoration to ask for the involvement of all stakeholders in vocational education.

“We also want to advocate for the patronage of made-in-Nigeria products as it will encourage our women and young ones who are taking up the task and occupying the space of indigenous production to continue.”

He, however, admonished Nigerians to support youths and women engaged in productive skills around them with startup kits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that TPWF offers free vocational training for youths and women on cake making, meat and other pies, chin chin, peanut, samosa, spring roll, fish roll, doughnut and Shawarma.

Others are hibiscus wine, shampoo hair conditioner, hair cream, organic soap, organic creams, Body Wash, Perfumes, toilet soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizer, antiseptics, laundry tablets, soap, detergent disinfectant, car wash and many others.

NAN