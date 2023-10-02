Niger offsets N120m of N500m owed NECO

Niger says it has paid N120 million out of the N500 million it owed the National Examination Council (NECO) as examination fees for its Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) candidates.

“We inherited N500 million from the previous administration as SSCE fees.

“Gov. Umaru Bago approved a standing order of monthly payment of N30 million to NECO to offset the debt.

“We have paid N120 million since May 29 when this government assumed office,’’ Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, said in Minna on Monday.

She listed priority areas of the state government as education, security, science and technology, agriculture, commerce, tourism, civil service, health and infrastructure and urban renewal.

Mamman also listed local government administration, traditional institution, revenue generation and women and youth development as other priority areas. (NAN)