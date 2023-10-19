Niger Delta Leader urges youths to sustain peace, hails Tinubu

A Niger Delta Leader and Commandant of the Ondo State Chapter of the Tantita Security, Chief Idowu Asonja, has called on youths in the Niger Delta areas of the country to sustain the peace in the region and give maximum support to the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the President has demonstrated commitment to the peace and development of the oil rich areas.

The security expert, who praised President Tinubu, for renewing the contract awarded to the Tantita Security Services, for securing and maintaining the nation’s oil lines, earlier approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria under former President Muhammadu Buhari, said involvement of indigenous people of the Niger Delta areas in the security of oil pipelines has brought peace to the area.

In a release in Abuja on Thursday, Chief Asonja thanked President Tinubu for listening and heeding the yearnings of the people in favour of the works of private security initiative in the Niger Delta, being pioneered by Tantita.

He said; “The President has acted in the interest of Nigerians, especially the Niger Delta people by ensuring adequate security for oil pipelines, destruction of which is one of the major cause of pollution in the region.

“It is a public knowledge that pipeline vandalism, oil theft and leakages and allied unlawful acts have since been properly managed within the region since Tantita took over.

“Therefore, President Tinubu’s renewal of the engagement of Tantita and its personnel, comprising mostly the indigenous Niger Delta people in the pipelines protection is worthy of commendation.This is also an affirmation of performance because, since the involvement of Tantita, peace and stability have returned to the region.”

Speaking on the activities of the security outfit, the Ondo State Commandant said; “In spite of the successes we have achieved, we have continue to improve on our strides as we daily device ingenious ways to make sure that the current peace in the Niger Delta is well sustained and that government and citizens continue to maximally benefit from a peaceful Niger Delta region.”

Asonja called on the youths and monarch in the region to embrace peace and development, saying; “Going forward, Tantita would continue to do its best in guaranteeing the safety of the petroleum pipelines and in maintaining the existing peace in the region. In Ondo State, for instance, apart from our core mandate, we would explore all humanitarian options to d enhance youths and community development of the coastal area.”