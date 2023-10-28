NIEPA holds annual DPRS conference

The need for education planners and policymakers to be abreast with the latest global practices and to get acquainted with emerging issues in educational planning has been emphasized at the just concluded five-day conference organized by the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) for directors, deputy directors, and assistant directors of planning, research, and statistics.

The conference according to NIEPA’s Acting Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Shofoyeke, is geared towards enabling participants to brainstorm on the way forward to improve challenging situations and exchange knowledge and practices to ensure inclusive and sustainable education.

He said this year’s theme: “Planning, Research, and Statistics for Inclusive and Sustainable Education” aims at ensuring functional and sustainable planning, research, and statistics in education.

Speaking on behalf of the Director, Education Research and Planning of the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, Mrs. R.O. Kolaru charged the Directors and Deputy Directors present to enrich the various presentations to be delivered by the guest speakers through robust contributions, incisive analogies, and lofty ideas to address the challenges faced in Education Planning and Research.

According to the Federal Education Quality Assurance Service, FEQAS Director, the importance of Planning, Research and Statistics in the development of the education sector cannot be over-emphasized because it entails the coordination and development of education policies, Strategic and Medium-Term Sector and Action Plans, Research and Documentation; and leveraging on international partnerships.

Mrs. Kolaru before declaring the conference open, commended the efforts of the DG NIEPA who in a very short time, has restored the ancient education landmarks the Institute was known for. She said NIEPA is a household name in the education sector when it comes to system strengthening and encouraged the Institute to continue to lead the process while submitting that, Planning, Research and Statistics hold the master key.

In a communique released to newsmen at the end of the conference, recommendations such as the need to improve the data collection process in Nigeria to generate relevant statistics for the calculations of those globally comparable education indicators. This according to the directors, will aid decision-making and help to inform the international community about the development of education in Nigeria for necessary.

The five-day workshop which ended on 13 October 2023 had in attendance are directors of Planning, Research, and Statistics from the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), Abuja, State Ministries of Education (SMOE), various State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), and other related Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Nigeria.