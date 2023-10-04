NHIA signs MoU with 12 pharmaceutical companies on branding of 33 medicines

…initiative ‘ll help reduce cost of medicines by 50% of current market price-Prof. Sambo

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with 12 pharmaceutical companies and eight Drug Management Organisations DMOs on the branding of its medicines and other health products in the country.

The initiative, according to the Director General of NHIA, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo, is to eradicate out-of stock syndrome as well as ensuring the quality of NHIA medicines.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony in Abuja, Prof. Sambo also explained that the National Health Insurance Authority Medicines Supply Initiative, NMSI, was geared towards the strengthening of local pharmaceutical manufacturers, which will ultimately guarantee medicine security.



He explained:”On assumption of duty in July 2019, and as part of my “Rebranding Agenda”, Stakeholders engagement was held with the pharmaceutical manufacturers and companies, with the aim of proffering solutions that would ensure eradication of out-of-stock syndrome.

“As a follow up to the engagement, | inaugurated the NHIA Medicines Supply Committee on 19 February 2020. The Committee submitted its report in June 2020 and adopted branding of NHIA medicines and other health products as the way to go in order to eradicate out-of stock syndrome as well as ensuring the quality of its medicines. It also recommended the setting up of an implementation Committee to bring the initiative to fruition.

“This initiative of branding NHIA medicines and other health products is to facilitate the supply of affordable, acceptable, accessible, available and quality medicines and other health products. The initiative is to enhance the production of high-quality medicines that will inspire the confidence of users. In order to bring this initiative to fruition on August 18%, 2020, | inaugurated the medicines supply implementation Committee. The Committee had its inaugural meeting on 224 of September, 2020.

“The Membership of the Committee is drawn from Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMoITl), Federal Ministry of Finance (FMoF), National Association of Industrial Pharmacists (NAIP), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO), Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN), Committee of Chief Medical Directors of Nigeria, Committee of Forum of Commissioners of Health and most recently the Drug Management Agencies (DMA).



“The Committee produced the NHIA Medicines Supply Initiative Guidelines, which was presented to stakeholders and adopted.

“The Honourable Minister of Health approved the Guidelines in January, 2022.



“The NHIA has chosen seven States (Delta, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Niger, Osun and Sokoto states) and the FCT for the pilot phase of implementation of this initiative.

“On April 5% 2022, the NHIA placed an Advert in National Dailies for the Expression of Interest by Pharmaceutical Companies and Drug Management Organisations (DMO) who wish to brand medicines for the health insurance eco-system and DMOs who wish to provide supply tailored services within the ecosystem.

“A total of 44 submissions were received from Pharmaceutical Companies and DMOs. The submissions were scrutinized and synthesized by the selection Committee and 20 companies and 8 DMOs were selected to provide services for the initiative.

“Negotiations were held with the selected Pharmaceutical Companies and DMOs. After the negotiations, agreement was reached with 12 Pharmaceutical Companies and 8 DMOs.

“The 12 Pharmaceutical Companies will be branding 33 products for the health insurance ecosystem in the first phase.

“With this activity we expect the production of these products at least in the next one month.

“This initiative is geared towards the strengthening of local pharmaceutical manufacturers, which will ultimately guarantee medicine security.

“This initiative will help to reduce the cost of medicines especially that of intravenous fluids which will reduce by as much as 50% of current market price.”