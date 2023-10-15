NGO organises 2-day medical outreach for Edo community

Close up of an eye and vision test chart

By Elizabeth Osayande

A youth-led non-governmental organisation, R.E.T.I.N.A Initiative, as part of activities to mark 2023 World Sight Day, hosted a two-day medical outreach for residents of Ogheghe community, Benin City, Edo State.

Recall that every October 13, the world marks Sight Day to among other things raise awareness of the importance of vision and also to address the challenges related to eye health.

The team led by ed by Babatunde Bale and Amarachi Esonwune, along with their dedicated team; Michael Asije, God’sglory Braimoh, Ruth Aikhuemenlo, Emmanuella Richards, Emmanuel Ojo, Faith Adebayo and Ejiro Macaulay, raised awareness about preventable blindness, offered blood pressure checks, conducted vision screenings, and provided reading glasses to the community.

Beneficiaries of the outreach could not hold back their appreciation as they recounted their experiences before and after the medical outreach in their community.

For the public relations officer, PRO, Ogheghe Community, Mr. Collins Avwunu, his sight greatly improved since he started using the free eyeglasses given to him.”I am excited about what you did here today. The R.E.T.I.N.A Initiative came to our community and gave some of us reading glasses including me. Using these glasses now, I can see a big difference in my sight.”

Another beneficiary, Mr. Sunday Osaro who had a snake spat on his eyes, noted that: “I couldn’t see or read well, coupled with the fact that snake spat on me. However, the TRI gave me reading glasses, and I can see the improvement.”

“Before now, I had no idea that my blood pressure was high. The R.E.T.I.N.A Initiative did the blood pressure test and counseled me on new lifestyle habits to adopt. This is as they prescribed some drugs for me, and gave me a reading class,” Mr Roy Lawani,

Speaking of the outreach, Bale noted that: “World Sight Day allows us to reaffirm our commitment to prioritizing eye health, advocating for inclusive eye care, and working towards a brighter, more inclusive future for people worldwide.

“The theme for this year’s World Sight Day, as designated by the International Agency for the

Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), is “Love Your Eyes At Work.” This theme encourages vision screenings in various work settings, from factories and offices to break rooms and studios.

“In Nigeria, where over 4.25 million adults aged 40 and above are visually impaired or blind, with 84% of cases being preventable, the situation underscores the crucial need for accessible eye care services, especially in rural areas. Consequently, many rural residents turn to traditional healers, patent medicine sellers (drug stores), and prayer houses for eye care services.

“We at R.E.T.I.N.A Initiative thrive to implement sustainable eye care innovations, community outreach programmes, and advocacy campaigns to help underserved and hard-to-reach communities become free from preventable blindness. It is on this note we hosted this sensitization programme in Ogheghe community where we raised awareness about preventable blindness, offered blood pressure checks, conducting vision screenings, and provided reading glasses to the community members.”