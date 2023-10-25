NGO marks 10th anniversary with 250 scholarships to out-of-school children

By Blessing Lawal

Beneficiaries of Dream from the Slum Initiative, which included over 250 out-of-school children, provided with scholarships, and 1,000 persons empowered with various skills, gathered to celebrate the NGO’s 10 years of making impacts.

The event had in attendance, Founder Regalo Hope Foundation, Chinenye Onuorah; Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Lagos State, Hon Mobolaji Ogunlende; and the Vice Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, Hon Lucky Uduikhue

According to the Founder, Amb. Isaac Omoleye, the desire to give back to his community, Ajegunle, presumed to be one of Lagos’s largest slums, which started as a little passion, has since been yielding positive impacts.

Speaking to Vanguard, during NGO’s 10th anniversary over the weekend in Ajegunle, Omoleye noted that having first experienced the hardship of going to school without necessities, his passion was fueled to do three things: educate, empower, and mentor, members of his community.

“Today we are celebrating our 10th anniversary and everyone whose continued support has been our driving force.

“Dream from the Slum was established with three things in mind; education, empowerment, and mentorship. Since our inception in 2013, we have impacted over 1000 one persons in various capacities, here in Ajegunle.

“Having birthed here, and seen the challenges that came from going to school with necessities like books, pen, and even food. And seeing how education has helped me, all these formed a passion to bring positive change, that is today, a reality.

“We run My Dream from the Slum school, which has helped over two thousand out-of-school children in Ajegunle, by providing efficient scholarships for the children, with major materials they need such as notebooks, textbooks, uniforms, pencils, among others.”

The young social activist who ran the first Ajegunle Co-hub, and vocational skill centre for indigent members of the community, thanked sponsors for their support.

He however noted that funding remained the challenge to seeing that people, especially children in Ajegunle get and enjoy necessities.