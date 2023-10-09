NGO launches mental wellness website to mark 3rd anniversary

Ngozi Okonkwo, founder, Mycarebbudy

By Elizabeth Osayande

Nigeria’s leading mental health startup, Mycarebuddy Mental Health Therapy, has launched a website for improved services, as part of activities to mark her third anniversary.

The founder, Ebere Okonkwo, who spoke during the commemoration of the 2023 World Mental Day event, held at FATE Foundation, Lagos noted that Mycarebuddy has continued to serve the mental health needs of all, especially the underserved communities by rendering services that ranged from numerous awareness campaigns, educational programs, conferences, and support initiatives to address the pressing issues surrounding mental health, among others.

Okonkwo noted that: “Beyond marking the milestone of providing quality mental health support and intervention to clients and beneficiaries in Nigeria and beyond, today’s event will be a great opportunity to lead important discussions on good mental health practice, and awareness.

“And also to do a deep dive into the state of mental health in Nigeria in the past, the present, and the future. This thought process perfectly syncs with the event’s theme- Celebrating our Past; Unveiling our future.

“We have brought an array of mental health professionals, researchers, and advocates to discuss the latest trends and challenges and what is next in the field of mental health. We also have the presence of decision-makers in blue-chip organizations including founders, human resources managers, and other stakeholders.

“Aside from the keynote speaker, there will also be panelists to provide essential resources, and facilitate important discussions touching on mental health and other important aspects of general wellbeing.”

The CEO, Mycarebuddy, also spoke on the partnerships with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, CJID, Womenpreneur, and Z Zurich Foundation, aimed at disrupting the mental health sector with innovative practices, services, and products with the sole aim of enabling people live their best lives while having access to quality mental health care.

Speaking on the partnership, the Project and Research Officer of the mental health reporting project, at CJID, Eyitomi Alao, revealed that partnering with organizations like Mycarebuddy was crucial in addressing the pressing mental health challenges in Nigeria and beyond.

“By collaborating with key stakeholders, we can create a collective and comprehensive approach to mental health support, ensuring that individuals have access to quality care and resources. Together, we can break the stigma surrounding mental health and promote a society where everyone can live their best lives.”