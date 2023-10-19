NGE hails appointment of Online Publisher as NNPCL’s Spokesman

…Says appointment came at right time for company

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has commended the appointment of the Publisher of Per Second online newspaper, Femi Soneye, as the Chief Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), describing it as well-timed.

The NGE, which is the umbrella body of editors/media executives in Nigeria, made the commendation in a statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren on Thursday.

The guild, while congratulating Soneye on his appointment, noted that he was eminently qualified for the position, considering his experience in both the media industry and the public relations field.

‘’We commend the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, for making the right choice and decision.

The Guild added that the appointment came at a time the NNPCL is undergoing restructuring in efforts by the shareholders to reposition the company for good corporate governance and efficient management, saying the experience of a media executive like Soneye, is required.