Newcastle vs PSG – Preview, team news and predictions

By Enitan Abdultawab

Newcastle are set to play their first European cup match right in front of their home fans for the first time in 30 years when they welcome PSG on Wednesday. It will be a festival of pride and glitz for Eddie Howe’s men and this might reflect in the kind of football they will play tonight. More interestingly, they are coming on the happiness of three victories including a Carabao Cup victory where they dumped out Manchester City.

They were treated to a harsh atmosphere in their opening UCL match at Milan and wasted glorious chances. Since then, they seem redeemed but are facing a PSG with a lot of attacking talents. Although coming from a goalless draw, Luis Enrique’s men will be hoping to spoil the party at St. James Park.

PSG know quite well that Newcastle are abundant in confidence but will try to return to winning ways and create problems for the Premier league side. They were blank in front of goal when they visited Clement Foot at the weekend and still failed to find a seat at the peak of the table.

Form

Newcastle: WWWDWL

PSG : DWWLWW

Team news

Newcastle have a complete squad except for some problems in a few of their players whom they will be missing in this pivotal clash. Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Joe Willock all miss out. Although Howe is confident of a quick return, Joelinton left the pitch in the 68th minute against Burnley and is unlikely to feature in this one, alongside Callum Wilson whose harmsting might be a problem.

As for the visiting side, Nuno Mendes has been cleared for unavailability till 2024 and will join the likes of Marco Asensio, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Rico on the sick beds. Kylian Mbappe played the entire minutes at Clement Foot and will be heavily relied upon again with the rest of the squad firing up behind him.

Predictions

Newcastle will love to extend their 5-match unbeaten streak and doing that on their home soil will be very admirable. They can score goals well with their flawless attacking football. PSG haven’t found their feet in Ligue 1 but seem hungrier in the UCL. They comfortably beat Dortmund in the opening match and will look to stay atop once more.

It might end in a draw.

Newcastle 2 PSG 2