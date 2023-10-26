Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali banned 10 months for betting

By Enitan Abdultawab

Newcastle’s embattled midfielder Sandro Tonali, has been banned from football for ten (10) months and will further undergo a rehabilitation process for eight (8) months afterward.

Recall that the midfielder was alleged to have taken part in a betting scandal as opposed to the rules of the club and game. In response to the allegation, Tonali has confirmed the deposition, as it was more proven that the former Milan man didn’t only bet but also placed a bet on his then-team, AC Milan.

FiGC (The Italian Football Federation) President Gabriele Gravina, has, thus, confirmed Sandro Tonali will be banned for 10 months and will have to follow a rehab program for eight more months after that.

“The FIGC Prosecutor and Tonali have reached an agreement, which I have already approved.

“The agreement consists of a 10-month ban plus eight months of rehab activities and at least 16 public appearances.

“Rules provide a ban for a few years, but there can be a plea agreement and attenuating circumstances,” continued Gravina.

“The guys collaborated above and beyond expectations, so we will continue to follow the rules we had adopted.”

Recall that Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli was also involved in the same scandal and initially faced a 12-month suspension but was reduced to seven months. This reduction came about by Fagioli seeking help for his gambling addiction, committing to treatment, and making at least 10 public appearances to discourage others from going down a similar path.

Fagioli had voluntarily reported his situation to authorities before any investigation and did not place bets on his team, contributing to the decrease in his ban.

Additionally, Tonali has also taken steps to address his gambling addiction. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) will release an official statement confirming Tonali’s suspension later today.