Newcastle interested in signing free-scoring Nigerian striker Boniface

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Newcastle are planning to sign on-form Bayern Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface.

According to The Sun, the scouts of the Premier league side watched Boniface while in action for Nigeria in a friendly match against Saudi Arabia in Portugal last weekend.

The 22-year-old has been in stellar form this season and has scored nine goals as well as provided three assists in 10 games for the Bayern Leverkusen, this season.

The Nigerian joined the Bundesliga outfit from Belgian Pro League club, Union St Gilloise for €12m this summer and has been instrumental to the Xabi Alonso led-side success in the Bundesliga in the 2023/24 season.

Boniface was close to scoring in the international fixture and forced an own-goal against the Saudis.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his attacking options and Boniface’s physicality and scoring abilities would complement the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.