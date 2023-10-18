New NIPOST Chief, Tola Odeyemi hails Tinubu, promises enhanced service delivery

The newly appointed Postmaster General of the Federation, Tola Odeyemi

The newly appointed Postmaster General of the Federation, Tola Odeyemi, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a leader committed to inclusion and equity.

Odeyemi, the first woman to occupy the role, stated this on Monday in her inaugural address as the new Chief Executive of the Nigerian Postal Service.

She stated, “I would like to express my profound gratitude to Mr President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for entrusting me with the duty of Postmaster-General of the Federation, a national assignment that I hold dear to my heart.

“As the first female to hold this position in the over 38 years of existence of NIPOST, my appointment is a testament to the strides our nation is making to close the gender and age gap in governance in Nigeria.

“This aligns seamlessly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda and vision for a more inclusive Nigeria, where everyone, irrespective of gender, age, religion or ethnicity, has an opportunity to contribute to nation building.”

She also pledged to ensure enhanced service delivery to citizens by leveraging on technology and partnering with other government agencies and the private sector.

Odeyemi said, “My aspiration is to not only solidify NIPOST’s status as one of the leading postal operators in the world but to also make it a critical conduit in bridging the trade, economic, and social gaps of our beloved nation.

“As we embrace the future, let’s leverage digital transformations, innovative solutions, and the collective power of our human capital to redefine NIPOST for the modern age. As an organization, we shall leverage partnerships both with fellow public sector MDAs and the organized private sector.”

The new NIPOST chief also expressed her readiness to work closely with the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and pledged to prioritize staff welfare.

She said, “I am particularly excited to be working closely with the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who superintends our institution is a visionary who will chart a path that allows us to leverage the latest in technology and digital transformation to better serve our citizens and solidify our position in the global postal community.”

“My primary focus will always be on the welfare of our staff, doing my best to create an enabling environment for each and everyone of us to thrive. To be your greatest cheerleader. Together, we will develop a 21st-century NIPOST, an institution that stands tall in its commitment to efficiency, trust, and impeccable service delivery.”

Odeyemi has over 15 years of experience working in the public and private sectors across the African Continent. She has worked in leading international organisations like Uber and Binance, and also served as Senior Special Assistant to Governor Akinwunmi Amobode during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

Staff of NIPOST, while welcoming her, expressed confidence that with her vast experience in technology and innovation, she will deliver on progressive reforms and a positive turnaround in the management of the agency.