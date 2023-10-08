New music label, Donny Wave Records unveiled

A young Nigerian music lover and entertainment enthusiast named Obukohwo O. Donny has taken his investment to the next level by starting a music company aimed at discovering and nurturing Nigerian talents in the future.

The label is managed by an Atlanta based management company, Cruise Network and has their head office is in Bayelsa State.

Donny wave records is currently an umbrella behind Nigeria’s fast rising female singer Nature Smile and the company is doing well and hoping to partner with other companies in the industry to take the music market to the next level.

Donny Wave Records is registered with the CAC and its services include entertainment services, talent management and a general recording company.