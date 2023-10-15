New family game show “Indomie Love Bowl” debuts on Africa Magic

By Ayo Onikoyi

Africa Magic, leading provider of indigenous content, has announced the premiere of a new family game show, Indomie Love Bowl. The 13-episode game show will debut on Sunday, October 22, 2023, across its channels.

The show will be hosted by the talented actress, Stephanie Coker and the rising sensation, Darasimi Nadi. According to the company, each episode, divided into five segments, will feature participants competing in Indomie-branded tasks for a chance to win prizes, including millions of Naira, and other branded items.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola, described the new show as an all-around entertainment aimed at generating excitement that centers around community, bonding, love, and warmth.

“We are very excited about our latest addition to our game shows which happens to coincide with Africa Magic’s anniversary celebration and is in line with the brand’s focus on fostering family ties and positive relationships. We know how much our viewers enjoy the Big Brother Naija Friday Night games, AM Come Play Naija, Family Feud, and others so we decided to add more such entertaining shows where they get to participate in light-hearted, fun, entertaining, and fast-paced games to win amazing prizes. We urge our DStv and GOtv subscribers and new customers to tune in when the show premieres on the 22nd of October”, said Tejumola.

General Manager, Corporate Communications and Events, Tolaram Group, Ashiwaju Temitope stated that the Indomie Love Bowl game show is something Nigerians will love.

“Indomie has always been known to show love to Nigerians and this game show is another initiative to continue the narrative. We partnered with MultiChoice because of the reach and also because they have created so many programmes Nigerians love.