New Arts Gallery births in Enugu

By Anayo Okoli

EXCITEMENT and joy heralded the opening of Kachi James Gallery in Enugu last Sunday.

It is designed to provide a veritable platform for budding artists to showcase their art works.

At the unveiling, the Founder, Kachi Aghasili explained that the Gallery is also aimed to showcase different cultural heritages.

Aghasili said that she had for long wanted an opportunity to own a gallery and expressed happiness that she was able to fulfill that desire. She also said that her choice of Enugu as a destination was informed by the fact that the state has a great mixture of arts and history to support the project.

“We want to give emerging artists an opportunity to be seen, heard and discovered,” she said.

According to her, most of the galleries that already exist are meant for the big names in the industry, with little space for upcoming artists, hence the birth of Kachi James Gallery to fill the gap and provide opportunities for young artists.

Aghasili, a United States of America based lawyer,

said her love for arts and intellectual property motivated her to establish the gallery.

The gallery, she further explained, would carter for both emerging and popular artists.

In her remarks at ceremony, the Enugu state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ugochi Madueke said that the current administration of Governor Peter Mbah in Enugu State is committed to boosting the tourism sector, the reason the Government

gave full support for the establishment of the Kachi James Art Gallery.

“We will establish more galleries because they will boost tourism and the economy of the state by attracting visitors from different parts of the country”, she said, adding that they will also serve as “educational tools for the people as well as a way of preserving our cultural heritage.”

The Commissioner said that the government was doing more in the tourism sector as plans were underway to have a film village and a museum where different art works would be displayed.

Also in his remarks, Senator Osita Ngwu, representing Enugu West Senatorial District, stressed the importance of the private sector’s contribution to the development of arts in Nigeria.

“I am very happy with what I have seen today. Kachi James just showed the substance she is made of by bringing this art gallery to Enugu. It is a private initiative and I commend it completely.

“This is what the Igbo call ‘ *aku ruo ulo’.* This shows that when you have a part of your investment to where you come from, it shows you have your heart where you come from.

“I am hoping that this gallery is going to motivate more youths, who have the talents for arts but lack the exposure such as this. With the number of arts enthusiasts that have trooped into this place to have a look at the colourful paintings, it gives the motivation that they can actually make a living from painting.

“I commend Kachi James for this initiative, which is a platform to motivate young artists. It’s good to follow your dream and live it in all you do”, Senator Ngwu said.