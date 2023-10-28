NESII, HealthySphere educate youths on mental health

The Natineee Empowerment for Sustainable Impact Initiative, NESII, and HealthySphere Global have taken mental health enlightenment to Nigerian youths in commemoration of the International World Mental Health Day.

The programme, held virtually, was on the theme ‘Youthmindshare: Mental Health Myths and Facts’, was in conjunction with Rotaract District 9110 (We Care Team), and NYCN Lagos West on Nigeria’s micro-blogging X, formerly know as twitter.

The awareness is on the impact of mental health on young people and how they can fight depression.

The programme also helped the youth to discover the truth behind common misconceptions and gain insights on building resilience and fostering a supportive environment for mental well-being.

The speaker of the day, Oluwa Enitan Sophie, Founder and Chief Programme Officer of NESII, delved into discussions on effective coping strategies and available resources for support in Nigeria.

Sophie added that every youth should have access to high-quality, affordable, and culturally competent mental health care in the society.

She advised youths to always open up to professionals on issues that might affect their mental healths.

On his part, CEO, Blakmoh Consulting, Mohammed Ahmed, admonished youths and their families to recognise, manage, and learn from difficult emotions.

Meanwhile, the Founder of HealthySphere Global Orunsolu Fausiyat revealed that the mission is to revolutionise healthy living globally.

This, he said, can be achieved by providing valuable information and the right tools for a healthier mental state among the youths.