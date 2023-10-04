NEMA distributes relief items to victims of windstorm, banditry attacks in Zamfara

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The National Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with Zamfara State Humanitarian and disaster Management Agency has carried out direct distribution of relief materials to victims of windstorm and banditry attacks in 9 local government areas of the state.

Flagging off the distribution of the items on Tuesday, the state Governor Dauda Lawal represented by his deputy Mani Malam Mumini, said the efforts by the state government is to ensure those victims that were assessed by the NEMA in the affected local government areas assisted to cushing the hardship been inflicted in them.

Mani Mumini stated that the Governor Dauda has earlier visited NEMA officials in Abuja where he called the attention of the agency on how to come to Zamfara for relief assistance to affected people with windstorm and Banditry in the state.

He said when the agency look into the matter, it quickly responded the the Governor requet and after the assessment was conducted in the nine local government areas, the report was submitted for approval at the Agency headquarters and immediately ordered for the onward provision of the items for distribution to the affected victims.

The deputy Governor explained further explained that the victims were drawn from the nine local government areas comprises of Birnin Magaji, Tsafe, Zurmi, Anka, Maru, Bakura, Bukkuyum, Gusau and Kaura – Namoda local government.

The deputy Governor while appreciated the kind gesture of the agency for providing succor to the people at the time of need, also called on the beneficiaries to manage with what they received as assistance, and judiciously use the items provided to them.

In his earlier remarks, the Sokoto Zonal Coordinator of the Agency Aliyu Shehu, stated that about three Month ago they were in the state to assess the victims in the nine local government affected with windstorm, stressed that they came across with banditry victims and joined them together for onward approval of assistance in Abuja.

According to him, the agency got the approval of items for the nine local government areas been assess, adding that the items for the remaining five local government areas were also been approved which later would be put for distribution to the beneficiary victims.

Items that were distributed are food and non-food items comprising of, beans, maize, bags of cement, bags of rice, roofing zinc, roofing nails, zinc nails, roofing sheets, men’s wear, women’s wear, children’s wear, nylon mats, buckets, among others.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner Humanitarian and disaster Relief, Hon. Salisu Musa Tsafe, his Ministry along with NEMA are very happy and appreciated with the Federal Government efforts that brought the relief materials for the victims of windstorm and Banditry attacks in Zamfara.

Tsafe while calling for the beneficiary to make use of what they were given judiciously, also assured that his Ministry would continue to work hand in hand with NEMA to ensure the remaining five local government areas benefited from the same items.