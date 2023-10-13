Negotiating with bandits: I still maintain my stand – Gov Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State said on Friday that he still maintained his position of non-negotiation with bandits, even as he said he would fight them until they surrender.

Governor Lawal while reacting to the sermon dilivered by a prominent Scholar Sheik Umar Kanoma during a Weekly Wa’azi organized by the state Ministry of Religious Affairs, advised state government to come up for reconciliation process with bandits again for a lasting solution to end Banditry activities in the state.

The Governor said there was no reason why he should reconcile with people that did not keep to their promise or value human lives, stressing that making that would be a waste of time.

He said if the bandits seek to go for negotiation, they should come out of the forest to surrender along with all their weapons.

“How can you reconcile with somebody who goes out to kill or kidnap people for the sake of money, and how do you think those people have the trust in their mind to abandon such dirty things”.

“If they want reconciliation, let them surrender their weapons and come out for negotiation, but without that I still maintained my earlier promised of non negotiation with them”

“Previous administration in the state have conducted reconciliation process with bandits on do many times”, but did that process work?

“I repeat it, there is no reconciliation with somebody who does not value human lives, and if they have not change from their dirty acts, I will pursue them and fight them until they give up”, the Governor emphasized.

Governor Lawal also used the occasion to appeal to politicians in the state to stop playing politics with security which he described as an evil wind that would blow anybody any good.

The Governor while urging people in the state to continue pray for peace to return, also appealed to the former Governors in the state to please come out and join hands with his administration so as to rescue the state which he said have been groping in the dark to security challenges.

“I want to make passionate appeal to all the former Governors of the state to please come out and join hands with my administration so that we can rescue our state which have been groping in the dark due to security challenges”