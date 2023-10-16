NDLEA seizes 398,192kg illicit drugs, arrests 69 suspects in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command , says its operatives seized 398, 192kg of illicit drugs and arrested 69 suspects in Kaduna.

The Kaduna State Commander NDLEA, Mr Ibrahim Braji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday that the seizures and arrests were all made in the month of September.

Braji disclosed that within the same month, 14 illicit drug joints in the state were dismantled.

The commander explained that the 398,192kg of various drugs seized included Indian Hemp, Cocaine. Methamphetamine, Tramadol, and Psychotropic substances.

He disclosed that crude oil wrapped in polythene bags and arranged in three sacks, one locally made pistol and 14 rounds of blank ammunition, with 7.62mm live bullets were also seized within the same period.

Braji said the 14 illicit drug joints dismantled were in Rigasa, Gwantu, Yankifi, Nasarawa, Television, Romi.

Others were in Kanti Agah, Kabala Doki, Tudun Wada, Agwa, Tirkaniya, Kakuri, Unguwar Mu’azu and Gabari Zaria City.

The commander also appealed to residents of the state for timely and useful information, to assist the organisation curb the use of illicit drugs.

The fight against illicit drugs and its consumption would be intensified until it is brought to a standstill.(NAN)