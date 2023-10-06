Ndidi nominated for Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month

Ndidi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month for September.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to the new season for Leicester City under new manager, Enzo Maresca while playing in a more advanced role than his regular defensive midfield.

He has scored one goal and two assists in 10 appearances for Leicester City, this season. The goal came in Leicester’s 4-1 win over Southampton, which secured him the man of the match award.

Ndidi was nominated along with his teammate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, both of them helping the Foxes to three league wins during the month, as they seek a quick return to the Premier League.

The other players nominated for the award along with Ndidi and Dewsbury-Hall are Jack Clarke of Sunderland, Liam Lindsay of Preston North End, Morgan Whittaker of Plymouth Argyle and Nathan Broadhead of Ipswich Town.