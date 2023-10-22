N’Delta: There’s conspiracy against Warri, Koko, Burutu ports – Okotie-Eboh

ON APPOINTMENT: What has Tinubu done wrong?

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Prince Emma Okotie-Eboh, a scion of Nigeria’s First Republic Finance Minister, Chief Festus Okotie Eboh, was the Regent of Warri Kingdom. He was also the chairman of Great Ogboru Campaign Council in Delta State 2023 governorship election. In this interview, he speaks on topical national issues including key concerns in the Niger Delta Region.

Two years anniversary of Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III…

He has positively impacted so many souls and also received numerous awards in Nigeria and the diaspora.

He has initiated phenomenal programmes and changes in the kingdom. He has further embarked on voyages never before undertaken by any of his predecessors on the throne.

The negative and discordant voices you hear along the roads are mere sounds and fury signifying nothing from the saboteurs. His majesty is ordained by God to take the Itsekiri nation out of the woods.

Specifically, today, we have a vibrant Itsekiri FM Radio station with wide coverage. He has done the groundbreaking ceremony for the first-ever Warri University at Obitugbo along the vast Koko Road and many more milestones. The king is building harmonious relationships across Delta State and Nigeria in general. He has further attracted investors from abroad into Itsekiri land for the economic growth and development of Iwereland.

He runs an all-inclusive open administration involving all Itsekiri communities.

We are committed to remaining united and steadfast in our unflinching support for him.

What is your take on the issues trailing the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll?

This is a normal phenomenon in Nigerian politics. After every presidential election, there is always a plethora of petitions. Some are genuine, others are frivolous. We are used to it, but my concern now is for all parties to allow the courts to make their pronouncements. After the pronouncements, litigants can now go back to the drawing board to re-strategize for the next election. Like all football matches, only one winner can emerge even if the losing team disagrees or protests. There cannot be two presidents at the same time. President Bola Tinubu is quite brilliant and confident. He should be allowed some breathing space to tackle the challenges of governing the country. It is only God that gives power and not all the political maneuverings heating the polity are unnecessary. In this country, we take things personally. We should all join hands with President Tinubu to chart the way forward.

How can the new board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, be useful to crude oil production in the Niger Delta?

The commission will play a major role in increasing the daily output of oil production by engaging jobless youths in the region with skill acquisition programmes and promoting modern agricultural schemes. The current Managing Director of the commission has shown that he can develop the region from the recent partnership with Liquefied Natural Gas ,LNG.

How can the seaports in the Niger Delta region become functional?

Nigerians play politics with every issue no matter how serious. All the ports are comatose today because some persons from other regions want all shipments to pass through their doorsteps

The economic boom witnessed in Warri, Sapele, Koko and Burutu ports became the envy of these people. All shipments now go through Apapa, Lagos with the resultant huge revenue accruable from them. It is to the economic detriment of all the Niger Delta ports. Look at the traffic gridlock and hardship it has persistently wrecked on innocent people all these years. If these dormant ports were functional, our railway system and a large network of roads in the country would be in good condition.

There would be jobs to solve youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region with other multiplier effects on the economy. Today, there is congestion in Lagos and it is not healthy at all. Sapele, Warri and Koko ports were booming in the 1960s.

Think of the ATP in Sapele. The Sapele port was one of the biggest at the time, but everything goes to Apapa port now. Cargoes should come through those other ports to decongest Apapa port. Government must take urgent steps to revive the dormant ports in the Niger Delta Region.

What’s your opinion on the Tinubu certificate saga?

To me, the matter should be left to the court to decide. We are always washing our dirty linen before the world. We argue over little things that do not contribute to the growth and development of our nations. Such a minor issue can snowball into serious chaos, capable of creating political instability in Nigeria. We must be mindful of the way we pursue certain matters in the interest of our unity. We should leave this case to the security services and the courts.

There are claims that President Tinubu has Yourubanised federal appointments.

These are also allegations. Talking about nepotism, it was there during Obasanjo’s regime. During Buhari’s tenure, there was nepotism. What has Tinubu done wrong? Every President must surround himself with his people for whatever reason. His people will be the first to accuse him of neglecting them. It is just natural. Those making the accusations will do the same when they have the opportunity. If you doubt it, go to their offices and you will find their cousins, nephews, brothers, children, sisters, and mistresses as their aides.

Federal Roads in the Niger Delta have become death traps, especially the East-West Road and Warri-Sapele /Benin Road and even the Koko-Ogheye Road project…

These problems have been there for a very long time and cannot be placed on the doorsteps of President Tinubu or even Buhari. The Koko-Ogheye Road was initiated in the 60s. Maybe because we are a minority group, the project has not been given the needed attention. The NDDC commenced work on it and has almost abandoned it again.

But with the caliber of grassroots men appointed to the board, I know the board chairman would want to leave a legacy.

Any hope for the development of the Niger Delta considering the alleged failure of the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry and NDDC?

I expect so much from this new board because of the antecedents of the Managing Director and the steps he has taken so far. All we need is a board of committed members passionate about the development of the region. We need commitment because the availability of resources cannot solely address the problems in Niger Delta.