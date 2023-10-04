NDDC: Niger Delta youths defend choice of Ebie as Chair

Ebie

…urge Tinubu to ignore opposition

By Dickson Omobola

Youth leaders under the auspices of Youth Stakeholders from Ethnic Nationalities in Delta State have defended the choice of Chiedu Ebie as Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying he understands what the region needs.

They said the new NDDC chairman has what it takes to address under-development in oil-producing communities.

This was stated in a statement by Comrades Mandela Bomini, chairman, Delta Ijaw Youth, Okoh Friday, Delta North – Ika Owa Youth President. Ohai Monday, Delta North – Owerri Olubor Youth President, Okoh Emeka, Delta North – Ekwuoma Youth President, Elijah Ovedje, Urhobo Youth Alliance, President, Onoriode Omagufi, president, Isoko Youth Assembly, Hamilton Batetsone, Delta Itsekiri Youth – Opinion Leader, and Okaegwu Peter, Delta North chairman, Integrity Youth.

According to the statement, “Chiedu Ebie who hails from a major oil and gas producing area in Delta State, precisely from Agbor-Alidinma, Ika South Local Government Area has the experience to impact the economy and development of Nigeria in general.

” We, the apex youth chairmen, presidents and leaders representing the various ethnic nationalities express our profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing a worthy son of Delta State as Chairman of NDDC Board and we equally appeal that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to disregard any faceless and fictitious group of youths kicking against the appointment of the former Secretary to the Government of Delta State.

*We call on the public to disregard any fictitious group of persons trying to impersonate this revered body in Delta State. Anybody or group of youths found in such an act would be called to order through the appropriate authority.”